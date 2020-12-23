Pongs of the Past

This week Stephen and Dana are joined by Slate editor and writer Dan Kois. First, they discuss the new Steven Soderbergh movie Let Them All Talk, starring Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, and Candice Bergen. Then they talk to Slate TV critic Willa Paskin about the trends in TV this year and why "popular" TV isn't always "good" TV. After that, the hosts talk about a new project in the UK that aims to revive smells from the past.

In Slate Plus, the hosts debate whether the labels "movie" and "TV show" have lost some of their meaning in the age of streaming.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: "If Only I Was a Poet" by Staffan Carlen

