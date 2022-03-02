The Very Worst Person in the World

This week, the panel begins by discussing the Norwegian Oscar contenderThe Worst Person in the World. Then, they're joined by Slate’s TV critic and host of the Decoder Ring podcast, Willa Paskin, to digest the New York Time’s latest hit podcast The Trojan Horse Affair. Finally, the panel is joined by screenwriter, director, and journalist Michael Idov to discuss Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pivot from the entertainment industry to president of Ukraine.

In Slate Plus, the panel answers a question from a listener about their most divisive feelings about certain directors and writers.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: The band She Wants Revenge from the early 2000s, especially their self-titled album from 2006—even more specifically, the single “These Things.”

Julia: A late endorsement for the 2000s show Veronica Mars which is currently on Hulu.

Steve: The original version of the Swedish/Danish show The Bridge, which also had an American remake.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Back to Silence" by OTE

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.