Hard Sci-Fi

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss the Netflix film Stowaway with Slate book and culture columnist Laura Miller. Then the panel dives into the French dramedy Call My Agent! with New Yorker staff writer Lauren Collins. Finally, the group discusses the social realities and challenges of the CDC’s new guidelines on masking outdoors.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss the ending to Stowaway and other spoilers from the film.

Endorsements

Dana: You Must Remember This podcast and Jacques d’Amboise, specifically Jacques d’Amboise in China

Julia: The Mirage Factory

Steve: “The Abiding Scandal of College Admissions” by Matt Feeney in the Chronicle of Higher Education

Further Reading

“'Dix pour cent’: les agents et leurs doubles” by Benjamin Locoge in Paris Match

“Fanny Herrero, créatrice de ‘Dix pour cent’: ‘Mon rêve est de faire une série d’auteur populaire’” in Les Inrockuptibles

Outro Music

"Go slow" by Daniel Fridell

