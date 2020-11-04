Democracy Shaken, Not Stirred

On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana are joined by guest host Isaac Butler, writer and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast. First, the group talks about What the Constitution Means to Me, the Broadway play now streaming on Amazon. Next, they talk about the legacy of Sean Connery, who passed away last week. Finally, they discuss the new Netflix documentary series Song Exploder, based on the podcast.

In Slate Plus, the hosts talk with Isaac about the future of the theater industry in pandemic times.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Whitney Tesi and Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: A Sail by Lisa Hannigan





