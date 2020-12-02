Happiest Scaffolding

This week Steve and Dana are joined by writer, poet, and co-host of the Thirst Aid Kit podcast, Nichole Perkins. First, the they weigh in on Happiest Season, the new holiday rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Then they chat with Culture Gabfest producer Cameron Drews about why he loves the HBO show How To with John Wilson. And finally, the hosts a talk about a big mistake made recently by the publisher Fireside Fiction, where a white voice-over artist put on a fake accent to read an audio essay written by a Black woman. The essay, written by Dr. Regina N. Bradley, is called Da Art of Speculatin’ .

In Slate Plus, the Steve, Dana, and Nichole discuss their pop culture blindspots.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: "What Do You Want From Me" by OTE

