Angelina Jolie, Firefighter

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss HBO Max’s film Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Angelina Jolie. Next, the panel is joined by Slate books critic Laura Miller to dive into a strange publishing trend—where literary criticism meets self-help. Finally, Slate’s technology editor Jon Fisher talks with the hosts about M.O.D.O.K., Hulu’s latest series on the Marvel character.

In Slate Plus, the hosts open up about their schedules, productivity, and hacks for cultural consumption in response to a listener question.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Endorsements

Dana: A series of films by Lois Weber on the Criterion Channel

Julia: A new daily news podcast from the L.A. Times called The Times: Daily news from the L.A. Times

Steve: The restaurant Feast & Floret in Hudson, New York

Further Reading

“Enough With Literature as Self-Improvement!” by Laura Miller in Slate

https://slate.com/culture/2021/03/wonderworks-angus-fletcher-review.html

Outro music: "200 Dont's" by Conditional

