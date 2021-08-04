Heads Are Gonna Roll

This week, Stephen Metcalf and Dana Stevens are joined by Working co-host and longtime Slate contributor Isaac Butler. First, the panel discusses David Lowery’s new movie The Green Knight, a retelling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Next, they talk about Billie Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever with Slate music critic Carl Wilson. Finally, the hosts dig into the questions raised by Scarlett Johansson’s breach-of-contract lawsuit over the way Disney handled the release of her movie Black Widow, with Peter Labuza, a historian of creative industries. In Slate Plus, the careers the hosts almost pursued.

Outro music is "Pike Place Market" by Rockin' For Decades

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Endorsements

Dana: The word maieutic

Isaac: The audiobooks of Simon Armitage’s translation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, narrated by Bill Wallis, and The Death of Arthur, by Sir Thomas Malory, narrated by Philip Madoc

Steve: Picture, by Lillian Ross and Crash Landing on You on Netflix

