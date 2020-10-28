New Weird America

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf and Dana Stevens are joined by guest host Jody Rosen, a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine. First, they discuss Borat 2 (officially, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm). Next, they dive into music with “The Harry Smith B-Sides.” Finally, they discuss Zoom’s newfound, and sometimes dangerous, place in our culture.

On this week’s Slate Plus segment the hosts extend their analysis of Borat 2, diving into the scene with Rudy Giuliani.

Endorsements

Jody: “The butcher's shop that lasted 300 years (give or take)” by Tom Lamont in the Guardian

Top Boy: Summerhouse and Top Boy

Dana: The music streaming station “Ocora” from Radio France and its accompanying podcast

Steve: The Beatles’ rehearsals on YouTube, particularly the “Think For Yourself Vocal Overdub Session 1965” video

