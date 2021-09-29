Buttery Soft Leggings

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler. First, the panel reviews Clint Eastwood’s most recent film Cry Macho. Next, the panel discusses the neoliberal parable that is Amazon’s docuseries LuLaRich. Finally, the panel discusses the advantages and pitfalls of eBooks.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their favorite film credit sequences.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Generally: Explore.Org, a live nature cam network. More specifically: Dana’s favorite live cam “The Mississippi River Flyway Cam” on the Raptor Resource Project in Brice Prairie, Wisconsin.

Isaac: The novel A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself by Peter Ho Davies, about how a big early decision impacts a couple’s married life afterwards.

Steve: A pound the table endorsement: the essay by the feminist critic Vivian Gornick in Harper’s Magazine called “Put on the Diamonds: Notes on humiliation” -- in which she thinks out loud about what humiliation and loneliness are.

