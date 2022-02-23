New Jackass, Old Tricks

This week, the panel begins by pondering the longevity of the Jackass franchise, focusing on the latest addition, Jackass Forever, with Slate staff writer Sam Adams. Then, the panel watches the surprise Oscar Best Picture contender Nightmare Alley. Finally, the panel discusses the conversation-starter article from The Cut’s Allison P. Davis, “A Vibe Shift Is Coming. Will Any of Us Survive It?”

In Slate Plus, Sam joins the panel again to answer a listener's question about how knowing the ways in which people interact with their content (via the internet and SEO development) changes the way they write.

Endorsements

Dana: Criterion subscribers (and if you don’t already, you should subscribe!) get a treat: a small program they’re running called “Three Starring Laura Dern,” where they show three movies starring Laura Dern from the early days of her career including: Smooth Talk, Rambling Rose, and Citizen Ruth.

Julia: A counter endorsement, or maybe supplemental endorsement?, for fans of The Last Bookstore in LA: Hennessey + Ingalls in LA, which is an art, architecture, and design bookstore.

Steve: Josh Turner’s cover of Lucienne Boyer’s hit “Parlez-Moi D’Amour.”

