This week Steve and Dana talk to Slate senior editor Sam Adams about the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, which examines the legal battle between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow in the early 90's and the sexual assault allegations at the heart of it. Then Steve, Dana, and Julia talk about the Golden Globes and a report by the LA Times that revealed dubious spending practices by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the group behind the Globes) and a lack of diversity in its ranks. After that, University of Pennsylvania English professor Alan Filreis joins the show to talk about the poet, activist, and bookstore owner Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who recently passed away.

