I’ll Be Your Mirror

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Karen Han. First, Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson chimes in to discuss Todd Haynes’s new The Velvet Underground documentary, which he wrote beautifully about for Slate. Next, the panel (minus Dana) is joined by Slate staff writer Rebecca Onion to review Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix horror series, Midnight Mass—which she also wrote lovingly about. Finally, the panel (minus Dana) is joined by Vulture senior editor and host of the Good One podcast, Jesse David Fox, to discuss the Dave Chappelle controversy.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses media they loved when they were younger that they have since outgrown.

Endorsements

Dana: The book equivalent of Todd Haynes’s documentary, the first oral history Dana ever read and still one of the best she’s ever read to this day: Edie: American Girl by Jean Stein and George Plimpton. The oral history tells the story of actress and model Edie Sedgwick completely through testimony from people that were there, without any interstitial material.

Karen: New World, the Korean crime drama film from Park Hoon-jung that stars Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae. The film features Lee as an undercover cop who is tasked with infiltrating the mob, but ends up caught between two worlds. It also stars a slew of great Korean actors including Hwang Jung-min and Song Ji-hyo.

Steve: First, Netflix’s series The Chestnut Man, a dark, taught crime drama which takes place in Copenhagen. Then, a whole genre of YouTube videos taking you from raw audio of rehearsal to mastertape of Elvis’s songs, including “And The Grass Won’t Pay No Mind”—though, Neil Diamond’s version of that one is better.

