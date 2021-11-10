Eternals Return of the Same

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie. First, the panel discusses Marvel’s most recent big picture, Eternals—which Dana reviewed for Slate. Next, the panel gives an update on their feelings about HBO’s hit TV show Succession, which is currently in its third season. Finally, the panel explores the controversy involving Critical Race Theory.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses Jamelle’s new podcast Unclear and Present Danger.

Endorsements

Dana: Something small, but in hopes to find the entire thing: this 2 minute clip of Welsh actor Michael Sheen performing a segment of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’s drama Under Milk Wood.

Jamelle: Norman Jewison’s classic 1987 film Moonstruck, starring Cher and Nicolas Cage, which is currently in the Criterion Collection.

Steve: A slightly odd endorsement of a book review. Peter Salmon’s article for Prospect Magazine, titled “Boo to the Boo-Hurrahs: how four Oxford women transformed philosophy,” is a review of Benjamin J. B. Lipscomb’s novel The Women Are Up to Something: How Elizabeth Anscombe, Philippa Foot, Mary Midgley, and Iris Murdoch Revolutionized Ethics. The book and review discuss the female-led movement to take on the male consensus in philosophy during the 1930s and ‘40s which saw the world as value free.

