Flying Puppet Baby

This week is a Bizarro Fest featuring associate editor Marissa Martinelli; June Thomas, senior managing producer of Slate podcasts; and Benjamin Frisch, senior producer, Decoder Ring. First, the panel discusses the bizarre experience of watching Annette. Next, they talk about the BBC miniseries, The Pursuit of Love. Finally, they talk about the board game Wingspan with Slate editor and writer Dan Kois.

In Slate Plus, the panel answers a listener question about which board game they would choose to play on a first date.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.

Outro music is "Death Dance" by Luftmensch.

Endorsements

June: The writing of all the Mitfords. Especially Hons and Rebels and Poison Penmanship by Jessica Mitford. (As well as the biography Irrepressible: The Life and Times of Jessica Mitford by Leslie Brody). And The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate by Nancy Mitford.

Ben: Promises by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra. And the game Disco Elysium.

Marissa: “How Science Saved Me From Pretending to Love Wine” by Anne Fadiman in The New Yorker.

