Fool's Gold

This week, Slate’s TV critic and host of the podcast Decoder Ring, Willa Paskin, and poet, essayist, podcast host, and author, Nichole Perkins, fill in for Dana and Julia. The panel begins by taking a spin with Julian Fellowes’ (creator of Downton Abbey) new show The Gilded Age. Then, the panel debates about Kenny G and the installment of the docuseries Music Box: Listening to Kenny G. Finally, the panel ponders Ted Gioia’s question: is old music killing new music?

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses culture that they’ve changed their mind about over time—whether they’ve grown to like it or dislike it.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Willa: The podcast Once Upon a Time… at Bennington College.

Nichole: The collection of stories Vampires in the Lemon Grove: And Other Stories by Karen Russell.

Steve: Ian MacDonald’s essay “Exiled From Heaven: The Unheard Message of Nick Drake.”

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Pike Place Market" by Rockin' For Decades.

