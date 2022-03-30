This week, the panel begins by breaking down everything that went down during the weirdest Oscars ever. Then, the panel is joined by author, professor, and Slate’s pop critic, Jack Hamilton, to discuss Adam McKay’s over-stylized docudrama about the 1980s Lakers, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern to discuss Disney CEO Bob Chapek and his response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Endorsements

Dana: Bill McGlaughlin’s syndicated five-week-long series on WFMT public radio, Latin Carnival. McGlaughlin sits at the piano while he DJs, guiding us through a journey of Latin carnival music from the Middle Ages to current day. Listen before it expires!

Julia: Two pieces of great Oscars coverage from the LA Times. FIrst: Greg Braxton’s commentary, “With the slap, Smith tarnished a night of pride for Black Hollywood—and his legacy.” Second: Mary McNamara’s column, “Will Smith’s slap overshadows a historic night for women at the 2022 Oscars.”

Steve: The Cure! But more specifically, three different covers of their song “Just Like Heaven.” One by the Scottish synth-pop group CHVRCHES alongside English musician, Robert Smith. Another by the rock band Dinosaur Jr.. And a third by American singer-songwriters Christian Lee Hutson and Shamir and (also check out his song “Lose This Number”).

