Bad Art Friend, Where Are You?

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler. First, the panel reviews Sally Rooney’s most recent novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You?. Next, the panel discusses the new poignant and hilarious television series Reservation Dogs. Finally, the panel dissects the viral NYT Mag article “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?” in a larger discussion about literary responsibility.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses the choice to give up on media you just don’t like and, alternatively, why some people don’t.

Endorsements

Dana: Devery Jacobs’s—the actress who plays Elora Danan on Reservation Dogs—beautifully written article “How Reservation Dogs Is Opening Up a Crucial Conversation About Suicide in Indigenous Communities.”

Isaac: The 1996 romantic comedy and comedy of friendship from Nicole Holofcener, Walking and Talking, which is a perfect time capsule of ‘90s New York. Dana has written insightfully about the film, which has also been discussed on a previous episode of Gabfest.

Steve: An essay from The New York Review of Books that blew Steve away from Jessica Riskin, titled “Nature’s Evolving Tastes” which talks about the misconstrued reactions to Darwin’s most politicized work Descent of Man.

