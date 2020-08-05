On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson to take on Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Then, the panelists discusses school reopenings, riffing off of Dana’s recent op-ed for the Washington Post. Finally, they break down this week’s comfort watch—the 1936 screwball comedy, My Man Godfrey.

In Slate Plus, the hosts are joined by Slate staff writer Lili Loofbourow to discuss her recent pieces on cancel culture and online debate.

Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Culture Gabfest each episode, and access to exclusive shows like Dana Stevens’ classic movies podcast Flashback. Sign up now to listen and support our work.

Other items discussed in this show:

“Taylor Swift’s New Album Reveals That Social Distancing Has Served Her Well” by Carl Wilson in Slate

“Held back: As parents realize how badly the U.S. botched the next school year, we’re furious” by Dana Stevens in the Washington Post

“The Cancel Culture Trap” by Lili Loofbourow in Slate

“Illiberalism Isn’t to Blame for the Death of Good-Faith Debate” by Lili Loofbourow in Slate

Endorsements:

Dana: Dana’s original drink “This Lime-Tree Bower My Prison,” inspired by a Samuel Taylor Coleridge poem. To make the cordial, boil a 2:1 ratio of lime juice to water on stove until reduced to half. Sweeten to taste. Mix with bourbon or rye whiskey. Throw in basil or mint leaf as garnish.

Julia: Strand by the Spinanes, especially “Winter on Ice.”

Steve: “Publish and Perish” by Agnes Callard in the Point.





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: Back to Silence by OTE