The Talented Mr. Quibi

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner analyze the latest way to watch television: Quibi. Next, they bring on Slate music critic Carl Wilson to talk about the legacy of the late songwriter John Prine. Finally, the panel dives into The Talented Mr. Ripley, Dana’s comfort watch pick for this week.

On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses Saturday Night Live’s recent “at home” show.

Endorsements

Dana: John Dickerson’s interview with John Prine from February 2019.

Julia: Jim Dale’s audiobook narration of the Harry Potter series—except for his voice of Hermione.

Steve: The Lucksmiths. Again.

The music of Cigarettes After Sex.