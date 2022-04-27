Nick Cage Smooches Good

This week, the panel begins by assessing Nicolas Cage’s satirical cinematic metaverse in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Then, the panel is joined by co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac Butler, to discuss the final season of Better Call Saul. Finally, the panel is joined by Washington Post columnist Will Oremus to break down Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter.

In Slate Plus, Steve corrects a mistake and the panel discusses their relationships to imaginary places.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Cousin endorsements involving the Mankiewicz family. First: Nick Davis’ book Competing With Idiots: Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, A Dual Portrait. Second: This video of Ben Mankiewicz interviewing Bruce Dern.

Julia: Snorkeling!

Steve: A 2015 edition of local radio program Alternative Radio: Audio Energy for Democracy in which Timothy Snyder (author of On Tyranny) discusses the Holocaust.

