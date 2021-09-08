10 Rings, 12 Minutes, and 20 Years

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate senior editor, Allegra Frank. First, the panel discusses the surprising achievements of Marvel’s newest addition, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Next, the panel is joined by Slate senior editor Jeremy Stahl to talk about Spike Lee’s docuseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ and 9/11 trutherism on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Finally, the panel discusses the frustrations of the star-studded time-loop video game 12 Minutes.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses big swings—that missed—but, still hold special places in their hearts.

Endorsements

Dana: The indie film Short Term 12 from Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton. Also, an endorsement for flood-proof spatial planning–especially for your precious physical media.

Allegra: Upon the release of the famous rapper’s newest album, Allegra’s curated playlist of Drake Songs That Don’t Suck. And a quick shout out to the everlasting enjoyment of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Steve: Christoph Reuter’s beautifully reported deep-dive on the Western presence in Afghanistan post-9/11 titled The Entirely Predictable Failure of the West’s Mission in Afghanistan for Der Spiegel.

