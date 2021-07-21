This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Isaac Butler, co-host of Slate’s Working podcast. First, the panel discusses the documentary Roadrunner about Anthony Bourdain. Next, they talk about the Apple TV show Schmigadoon. Finally, the hosts are joined by Laura Miller to discuss her review of Michael Wolff’s Landslide.

In Slate Plus, the panel further discusses their thoughts on Roadrunner.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.

Outro music is "Back to Silence" by OTE

Endorsements

Dana: The Kitchen Confidential audiobook

Isaac: The documentary And Everything is Going Fine and the novel Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber

Steve: “A Just and Loving Gaze” by Deborah Casewell in Aeon

