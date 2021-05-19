Godot vs. the Machines

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss Netflix’s animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Next, the panel dives into the cultural resonances of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aka “Bennifer.” Finally, the group is joined by Isaac Butler, co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, to talk about the latest Zoom version of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot.

In Slate Plus, Isaac Butler joins the hosts to talk about the state of theater and what its reopening will look like in the coming months.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music: "You Know What I Want" by Staffan Carlen

Endorsements

Dana: “The Trees” by Philip Larkin

Julia: Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Steve: “Arendt and Roth: An Uncanny Convergence” by Corey Robin and DeFazio’s Pizzeria in Troy, NY

Further Reading

“What Everyone Forgot About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez” by Heather Schwedel in Slate

“Why is Bennifer 2.0 so exciting? Because last time, we screwed it up” by Meredith Blake in the LA Times

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts and a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.