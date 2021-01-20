Sound of Marvel

This week Stephen, Dana, and Julia take a look at Sound of Metal, the debut movie from writer/director Darius Marder, about a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. Then they discuss WandaVision, the new Marvel TV show that's loaded with references to classic TV sitcoms. After that they dive into the world of TikTok sea shanties and theorize about why the craze caught on.

In Slate Plus, the hosts talk about vice president Kamala Harris' recent Vogue cover and the debate surrounding it.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

