Silicon Valley Pricks

This week, the panel begins by hashing out Hulu’s new Silicon Valley miniseries The Dropout. Then, the panel breaks down Pedro Almodóvar’s recent film Parallel Mothers. Finally, the panel is joined by author and Slate writer Dan Kois to rant about the growing dangers of pickup trucks.

In Slate Plus, the panel answers the classic celebrity hall pass question.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: The website Timemaps.com, where you can view maps of the world over time and focus on specific places to get historical summaries.

Julia: The instagram account @TheSussmans, which posts consistently funny hospitality industry memes.

Steve: The most recent long read from Oliver Bullough for The Guardian, “Gas-powered kingmaker: how the UK welcomed Putin’s man in Ukraine,” which provides insight into the deeper motivations behind the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Ruins" by Origo.

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.