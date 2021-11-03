Dancing Queen

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson. First, the panel reviews Edgar Wright’s newest psychological horror film Last Night in Soho—which Dana reviewed for Slate. Next, the panel discusses the newest album in over 40 years from the legendary Swedish music group ABBA, titled Voyage. Finally, the panel is joined by host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast (and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voter!) Chris Molanphy to discuss this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and the institution at large.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses music they like to listen to while working. You can find Dana’s playlist of music to work and write to here, Steve’s here, and Carl’s here.

Endorsements

Dana: The LA Times has been doing an incredible job of covering the ever-developing story of the tragic shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film, Rust. The story, which points to many bigger problems, including issues with labor relations in the entertainment industry at large. “The Day Alec Baldwin Shot Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza” chronologically accounts the events of the entire day, written by three different reporters: Meg James, Amy Kaufman, and Julia Wick.

Carl: First, the great late-80s rock musician Billy Bragg’s newest album The Million Things That Never Happened in which he reflects on aging, isolation, change, and being challenged ideologically by younger generations. This is specifically true of the track, “Mid-Century Modern.” Second, the new music historiography novel from Kelefa Sanneh (who, in the 2000s, wrote the great central piece on rockism for the New York Times), Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres, which is a celebration of what happens when you stay within a tradition.

Steve: First, the ‘80s singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw’s live cover of ABBA’s song “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” Second, yet another Swedish indie band: The Amazing.

