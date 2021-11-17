This week, Steve and Dana are joined by writer extraordinaire Karen Han. First, the panel discusses Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of Nella Larsen’s novel, Passing. Next, the panel dives into The Shrink Next Door. Finally, the panel talks about People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd.

In Slate Plus, the panel answers a classic time travel question.

Endorsements

Dana: Rebecca Hall’s amazing performance in the 2016 film Christine, about news reporter Christine Chubbuck.

Karen: Swedish artist Agnes’s new album Magic Still Exists. Specifically her song “Here Comes the Night.”

Steve: First, the entire discography of Devonté Hynes aka Blood Orange—more recently, his work on the soundtrack for Passing. Second, Nick Lowe and Daryl Hall doing a marvelous acoustic version of Lowe’s hit from the ‘70s “Cruel to Be Kind.”

