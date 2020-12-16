Mile High, Inch Deep

This week Steve and Dana are joined by guest host Nichole Perkins, writer, poet, and host of the Thirst Aid Kit podcast. First they discuss the new film adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which stars Viola Davis and features Chadwick Boseman in his final role. Then they weigh in on the HBO Max mystery thriller The Flight Attendant. After that, Vulture writer Mark Harris joins the show to talk about Disney's rapid growth and what it means for the movie industry.

In Slate Plus, the hosts talk about which historical performances they wish they could witness.

