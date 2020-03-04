Is Love Blind?

This week on the Culture Gabfest, Stephen Metcalf, Julia Turner, and guest host and Slate staff writer Dan Kois talk about the hit Netflix dating reality show Love Is Blind with Slate podcast producer Daniel Schroeder. Next, they discuss tomboys, jumping off of a recent New York Times op-ed. Finally, the panel takes on the coronavirus, analyzing the epidemic through various pieces of culture.





On the Slate Plus segment this week, the panel discusses a New York Times op-ed from an editor whose ex-boyfriend is now dating Lady Gaga.





Podcast production by Jessamine Molli. Production assistance by Rachael Allen. Additional production help by Rosemary Belson.





Outro Music: 'Shattered & Hollow' by First Aid Kit

Endorsements





Dan: The graphic memoir Tomboy by Liz Prince.





Pitchfork’s Sunday Reviews.





Julia: The viral video where a camera falls from an airplane…





Steve: “No Ghost in the Machine” by Mark Halpern in the American Scholar.





The album Stay Gold by First Aid Kit.









Hosts





Stephen Metcalf

Julia Turner

Dan Kois





