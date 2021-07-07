I Think Jack Antonoff Should Leave

This week Dana is accompanied by Allegra Frank, Slate senior editor. First the panel is joined by Slate’s music critic Carl Wilson to discuss Summer of Soul, a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Next, the panel discusses season two of the Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Vulture senior editor Jesse David Fox. Finally, Carl returns to talk about the productions of Jack Antonoff.

In Slate Plus, Carl and the panel talk about the concerts they’re looking forward to seeing and the live music experience.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.

Outro music: "Bloody Hunter" by Paisley Pink

Endorsements

Carl: The work of Lauren Berlant, especially “Trump, or Political Emotions.” (And Dana recommends an episode of the podcast Big Brains Berlant appeared on: “Why Chasing the Good Life is Holding Us Back.”)

Allegra: The video game Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Dana: The website Radio Garden.

