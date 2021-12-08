Where You Once Belonged

This week, Julia is back! First, the panel discusses Jane Campion’s big comeback, The Power of the Dog. Next, the panel wades through Peter Jackson’s eight hour-long Beatles docuseries Get Back. Finally, the panel discusses the rise of the gift guide and gift giving.

In Slate Plus, Steve and Dana catch up with Julia and chat about how relationships with culture consumption can change.

Endorsements

Dana: The last movie Dana reviewed for Slate, Steven Spielberg’s and Tony Kushner’s remake (or re-invention) of West Side Story. It’s only in theaters currently, but (if you feel comfortable making the trip) it’s a great theatrical experience.

Julia: Isabel Wilkerson’s historical study The Warmth of Other Suns. Winner of the 2011 National Book Critics Circle Award, it’s one of the most incredibly well-crafted narratives of the Great Migration.

Steve: Among the pieces of culture Steve’s recently consumed, the one that meant the most after viewing the Beatles docuseries is a song: Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” is a masterpiece.

