Capitalist Pigs

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate editor and writer Dan Kois. First, the panel discusses the TV show White Lotus, airing on HBO. Then they talk about the Nicholas Cage movie Pig. Finally, the hosts review the second season of the podcast The Plot Thickens, based on the book The Devil’s Candy.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about their past summer jobs.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Cleo Levin.

Outro music is "What We Didn't Do" by Particle House

Endorsements

Dana: The documentary The Truffle Hunters and The Mike White movie School of Rock

Dan: The book Truck: On Rebuilding a Worn-Out Pickup and Other Post-Technological Adventures

Steve: The pianist Marcin Wasilewski and his album Arctic Riff and the essay “Against Persuasion” by Agnes Callard in the Boston Review.

