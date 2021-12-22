I Love Brucy

This week, the panel discusses Aaron Sorkin’s Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz biopic, Being the Ricardos. Next, the panel is joined by contributing writer for the New York Times, Jody Rosen, to make sense of Bruce Springsteen’s latest deal and the confusing world of music rights today. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate’s book critic Laura Miller to discuss her list of the best books (and audiobooks!) of 2021.

In Slate Plus, the panel continues the discussion of music rights and how Taylor Swift changed the game with her re-recordings.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: A video of a series of pianist Bill Evans’s live performances over 11 years titled, Bill Evans Live ‘64 ‘75.

Julia: The 2004 film Cellular which stars Chris Evans, Kim Bassinger, Jason Statham, William H. Macy, Jessica Biel, and more.

Steve: A follow-up to the 8 hours of Get Back, one of the greatest works of cultural criticism: Revolution in the Head: The Beatles’ Records and the Sixties by Ian MacDonald. Also: Sufjan Stevens’s Christmas catalog, Songs for Christmas.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "What Do You Want From Me" by OTE

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.