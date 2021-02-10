$13,000 Bottle of Whine

Steve, Dana, and Julia kick things off by discussing Minari, the semi-autobiographical movie by the filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung that focuses on a Korean family trying to build a life for themselves in rural Arkansas. After that, New York Magazine writer Mark Harris joins the show to to talk about his new biography of the director Mike Nichols. Then the hosts pick apart the latest Chrissy Teigan controversy and offer opinions about wealth, celebrity, and privilege during the pandemic.

In Slate Plus, the hosts remember the actor Christopher Plummer who passed away last week at age 91.

