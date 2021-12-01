Into the Woods

This week, Steve and Dana are joined by senior managing producer of Slate podcasts and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, June Thomas. First, the panel discusses the Princess Diana biopic Spencer. Dana tracked Kristen Stewart’s career up to this Oscar vehicle film. Next, the panel gets a taste of the new "meet stew" of a show, Yellowjackets. Finally, the panel is joined by author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast Isaac Butler to remember the late, great Stephen Sondheim.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses their processes for writing a book.

Endorsements

Dana: Susan Orlean reading her own audiobook of her non-fiction novel Rin Tin Tin: The Life and the Legend about the famous Hollywood star...who also happens to be a German Shepherd.

June: The exhibit at the New York Historical Society titled “‘Turn Every Page’: Inside the Robert A. Caro Archive.”

Steve: Continuing his Rachel Cusk endorsement with his most recently read novel of hers, Transit.

