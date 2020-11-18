That Schmoopy Feeling

On this week’s episode, Steve and Dana talk to Slate’s television critic Willa Paskin about the unprecedented current season of The Bachelorette. Then Slate's Brow Beat editor, Matthew Dessem, comes on board for the rest of the show to talk about Saturday Night Live and two recent articles about societal collapse, one titled The Next Decade Could Be Even Worse and one titled How Do You Know When Society Is About to Fall Apart?

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss which TV universes they'd like to be dropped into.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: "Break The Line" by Coma Svensson

