Monotextural Pasta Slurry

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss the Oscar-nominated Danish film Another Round. Next, the group is joined by Dan Pashman, host of the Sporkful podcast, to discuss his journey to invent a brand-new pasta shape. Finally, the panel is joined by Carolina Miranda of the LA Times to discuss museums “deaccessioning” art.

In Slate Plus, the hosts discuss what favorite works for children they discovered as grown-ups.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Email the hosts at culturefest@slate.com

Endorsements

Dana: The Flashback archive

Julia: “A guide to hiking in L.A.” in the LA Times

Steve: “With You” by Teenage Fanclub