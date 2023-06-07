The Spider-Verse Proliferates

This week, the panel begins by unraveling Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Then, the three discuss Platonic, a new Apple TV+ show starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. Finally, they are joined by Slate staff writer Luke Winkie to examine the surprisingly wholesome journalism storyline found in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel reflects on their professional lives with a listener question: What is your relationship to your work after you’ve completed it?





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:





Stephen: “Trespassing on Edith Wharton” by Alissa Bennett for The Paris Review — An essential piece and “exemplary specimen” that’s critical to the discussion of what literary criticism looks like in today’s digital media age.





Dana: “The Dress Diary of Mrs. Anne Sykes” by Kate Strasdin for The Paris Review — An excerpt from the fashion historian’s upcoming book The Dress Diary: Secrets from a Victorian Woman’s Wardrobe. A fantastic glimpse into the Victorian period, what people wore then, and what they did in those clothes.





Julia: Holedown — A mindless, addictive iPhone game that Julia describes as “Asteroid, but down instead of up.” This endorsement comes from John August, the host of her favorite podcasts, Scriptnotes.

Outro music is "Back to Silence" by OTE





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.





__

This Pride Month, make an impact by helping Macy’s and The Trevor Project on their mission to fund life-saving suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.