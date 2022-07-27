Summer Strut 2022

This week, the panel is joined by the host of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast, Chris Molanphy, for our annual Summer Strut episode. First, they discuss this year’s chart-topping songs of the summer and their lack of strut-ness. Then, the panel dives into the longest listener-suggested summer playlist to date (42 hours!), and takes turns in a roundtable discussion of their top favorites from the list.

You can find the panel’s shortlist of favorite summer strut songs here:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2oc68EJC3OyLUi1Honhxlw?si=44ec68203e8d47a9&nd=1

In Slate Plus, the panel gives one more bonus round of strut picks.

