It's Brutal Out Here

This week Steve is joined by Slate senior editor Allegra Frank and Slate staff writer Karen Han. The group first discusses Cruella, starring Emma Stone. Next, they discuss the television adaption of Colson Whitehead’s novel The Underground Railroad. Finally, the group is joined by Slate’s Hit Parade host Chris Molanphy to dive into Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout album Sour.

In Slate Plus, the panel shares their experiences going back to movie theaters.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro music: "I Want a Change" by The Big Let Down

Endorsements

Allegra: Doomin’ Sun by Bachelor, Jay Som, & Palehound

Karen: The perfume company Snif

Steve: Robyn Hitchcock & Emma Swift’s cover of “Motion Pictures” by Neil Young

Further Reading

“Cruella Shouldn’t Work, but It Mostly Does” by Karen Han for Slate

“Why Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Is Rock’s First Hot 100 No.1 in Years” by Chris Molanphy for Slate

