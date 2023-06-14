Closed Captions: On or Off?

This week, the panel is first joined by Slate senior editor Sam Adams to review Past Lives, Celine Song’s gentle yet affecting directorial debut. Then, Dana and Stephen dive into The Ultimatum: Queer Love with Slate’s June Thomas. Finally, the trio debate the virtues of closed captioning, based on a recent piece by The Atlantic, “Why Is Everyone Watching TV With the Subtitles On?”





In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Dana and Stephen are joined by Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion to discuss the ways therapy language has found its way into everyday conversations, inspired by The Rise of Therapy Speak (Katy Waldman, The New Yorker) and “‘Doing the Work’ and the Obsession With Superficial Self-Improvement (Jessica Grose, The New York Times).





Email us at culturefest@slate.com.





Endorsements:





Stephen: A Hero of Our Time by Mikhail Lermontov — “An expression of Byronism as it reaches Russian shores.” Written in 1939 by one of the great Russian poets, A Hero of Our Time follows a nihilistic anti-hero on his many misadventures.





Dana: Everything Isn’t Terrible by Dr. Kathleen Smith (Audio book) — To go with this week’s Plus segment, Dana recommends this very good self help book. The audio book is partly narrated by the author Dr. Kathleen Smith, who works as a family systems therapist.





June: Dykes to Watch Out For by Alison Bechdel (Audio series) — Based on the beautifully written comic strip, Dykes to Watch Out For is an Audible series adapted by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George that features voices from Roxane Gay, Jane Lynch, Carrie Brownstein, and more.

Outro music: “What We Didn't Do” by Particle House





Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Kat Hong.





__

This Pride Month, make an impact by helping Macy’s and The Trevor Project on their mission to fund life-saving suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth. Go to macys.com/purpose to learn more.