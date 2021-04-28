Monster Boss

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss the Oscars in a pandemic year. Then the panel dives into the Bob Odenkirk action flick Nobody. Finally, the group discusses the allegations of workplace harassment against the producer Scott Rudin, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about the fallout surrounding sexual assault allegations against Blake Bailey, who published a biography of Phillip Roth earlier this month.

Endorsements

Dana: Call My Agent! and the accompanying French podcast

Julia: Sheet-Pan Sausages and Brussel Sprouts With Honey Mustard recipe from the New York Times

Steve: Sturgill Simpson, specifically his NPR Tiny Desk concert and “The Woman Who Shattered the Myth of the Free Market” by Zachary D. Carter in the New York Times

