Always3Gether

This week Steve, Dana, and Julia discuss Tina Fey’s new Peacock sitcom Girls5Eva. Then the panel dives into vaccine personalities—how did Pfizer really become the “status vax”? Finally, the group discusses Netflix film The Disciple with LA Times film critic Justin Chang.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about their relationship with cars, courtesy of a listener question. Email us your questions at culturefest@slate.com

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis and Asha Saluja. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Endorsements

Dana: Morning Ragas, Bombay 1965 by Nikhil Banerjee

Julia: Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe and “The Composer at the Frontier of Movie Music” by Jamie Fisher (and Nicholas Britell’s Culture Gabfest episode!)

Steve: “Quintin Jones Is Not Innocent. But He Doesn’t Deserve to Die.” by Jonah M. Kessel, Suleika Jaouad, and Lindsay Crouse

Further Reading

“Pfizer Snobs Are Wong. Johnson & Johnson Is the Coolest Vaccine.” by Dan Kois in Slate

“How Pfizer Became the Status Vax” by Heather Schwedel in Slate

“Review: ‘The Disciple’ is already one of the year’s best movies. Does Netflix know—or care?” by Justin Chang in the LA Times

Hosts

Stephen Metcalf

Dana Stevens

Julia Turner

Social Media

@slatecultfest on Twitter

https://twitter.com/slatecultfest

@slateculturepodcasts on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/slateculturepodcasts/