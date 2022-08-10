Is The Resort a White Lotus Ripoff?

This week, the panel begins by discussing Peacock’s latest mystery series The Resort. Then, the panel takes a more light-hearted turn with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Finally, the panel is joined by author and Slate editor Dan Kois to discuss his recent Slate piece about “The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time.”

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about movie and television credits.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: A suggestion from Carl Wilson (and in memory for Olivia Newton-John) a cover of the Olivia Newton-John song, “A Little More Love” by Juliana Hatfield, which is a track on an entire album of Newton-John covers titled Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John.

Julia: More from Recipe Julia: the Six Seasons cookbook recipe for peperonata.

Steve: The song “Watch the Sunrise” by Big Star.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Nadira Goffe.

Outro music is "Bloody Hunter" by Paisley Pink.

Slate Plus members get ad-free podcasts, a bonus segment in each episode of the Culture Gabfest, full access to Slate's journalism on Slate.com, and more. Sign up now at slate.com/cultureplus.