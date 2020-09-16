Pregnancy and Prayer

On this week’s episode, Steve, Dana, and Julia are joined by Slate’s Aymann Ismail to discuss the Emmy-nominated series Ramy (check out Aymann’s story for Slate on Ramy Youssef here). Next, the panel talks with Glenn Whipp, an entertainment columnist for the LA Times, about the new inclusion requirements the Oscars recently announced. Finally, the panel dives in HBO Max’s movie Unpregnant.

In Slate Plus, the hosts open up about the first thing they’ll want to do in a post-pandemic world and what things, to their surprise, they will not want to return to doing.

Slate Plus members get a bonus segment on the Culture Gabfest each episode, and access to exclusive shows like Dana Stevens’ classic movies podcast Flashback. Sign up now to listen and support our work.

Endorsements:

Dana: “Aquarium” from “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns (as heard in Days of Heaven)

Julia: Rösle Stainless Steel Mincing Garlic Press

Steve: Hilltown Hot Pies (“Feast your eyes!”)

Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Rachael Allen.

Outro Music: Last Sunday by OTE