Two Severed Thumbs Up

This week, the panel begins by discussing the new Martin McDonagh dramedy, The Banshees of Inisherin. Then, they look at composer Michael Giacchino's foray into directing with Werewolf by Night on Disney+. Finally, they reflect on the generational divide over emoji use.

In Slate Plus, the panel talks about Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, being the new face on a US coin.

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Endorsements

Dana: Happened upon this endorsement because kept me up late watching. If you are a cult horror fan you are probably already familiar with Carnival of Souls. If you aren’t familiar, it has this feeling of creepy rightness that makes it worth watching. It’s all vibes.

Julia: A new work by a little singer-songwriter you may have missed…Taylor Swift’s new release, Midnights is out now. It’s sort of halfway between pop-Taylor and folk-Taylor. Check out the song Anti-Hero.

Steve: Everybody knows The Zombies, but you may have missed lead singer Colin Blunstone’s masterpiece of a solo record One Year. Blunstone reissued the album last year. His vocals are so precise and unexpectedly baroque. The album saved my life this Halloween from the poison of poptimism.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews. Production assistance by Yesica Balderrama.

Outro music is "Haunted Playhouse" by Stationary Sign.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on the Culture Gabfest. Sign up now at Slate.com/cultureplus to help support our work.