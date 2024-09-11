Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Revives Tim Burton

On this week’s show, the hosts revisit Beetlejuice (1988), the seminal film that marked Tim Burton’s arrival onto the scene as a sort of grim fairy tale teller. 36 years later, the director and much of the original cast return for its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a surprisingly sincere tale about the nature of death and grieving. Or, is it a total mess?‌‌ The hosts discuss. Then, the three dive into English Teacher,‌‌ a hilarious new FX‌ series in which Brian Jordan Alvarez (previously known for online comedies like The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo)‌ plays Evan Marquez, a high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. Finally, chat podcasts (like the one you’re listening to right now)‌ are like dating and improv – to work, they necessitate a certain level of chemistry, intimacy, and vulnerability. The hosts are joined by New York Times culture critic Reggie Ugwu to discuss his recent piece, “What Makes Good Chemistry?‌ For Chat Podcasts, It’s Fundamental,”‌ as well as the Gabfest’s early days, the hosts first impressions of one another, and how they went about building their own unique rapport.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Julia joins last week’s productivity discourse and widens its scope, and the hosts discuss the nature of “hacking life” and how our relationship to productivity reflects current American ideals.

Endorsements:

Dana:‌ A‌ spice shop that’s been in the news:‌ Penzeys Spices, in Pittsburgh. Check out Helen Rosner’s 2018 piece on the shop for The New Yorker, as well as Penzey’s sweet and spicy Cake Spice.

Steve: Howard’s End, a novel by E.M. Forster.

Julia: A‌ two-parter:‌ (1) The single best piece of criticism about Avatar:‌ The Way of Water, performed by English Teacher cast member Jordan Firstman (it’s the second slide in the Instagram reel).

(2)‌ Season 8, episode 5 of Frasier entitled ‌“Taking Liberties.”‌ Victor Garber is a hilarious guest star – this is Frasier at his best.

