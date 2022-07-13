Lava, Thunder, and Screaming Goats

This week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie fills in for Julia as the panel begins by taking on Thor: Love and Thunder with staff writer at The Atlantic and co-host of the podcast Blank Check, David Sims. Then, the panel feels the heat with the new documentary Fire of Love. Finally, the panel ranks their favorite content streaming services.

In Slate Plus, the panel discusses movie cliches they’d rather do without.

Endorsements

Dana: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the new-ish series on Paramount+.

Jamelle: A re-watch of Universal Soldier, and then: Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

Steve: “Opus 40,” an art installation built out of the earth in the Catskills.

