Refeed: Annual Call-In Show 2024

On this week’s show, it’s one of the Gabfest’s most cherished traditions: the yearly call-in show. Dana, Julia, and Stephen answer listen-submitted questions that run the gamut – can cooking for one be a joy? Should philosophy be studied more? And how did you make your most recent friend?

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, the panel gets into Lena Dunham's latest addition to the canon of "writers writing about moving out of New York."

Email us at culturefest@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jared Downing. Production assistance by Kat Hong and Palace Shaw.



