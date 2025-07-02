Brad Pitt’s Victory Lap Edition

On this week’s show, Steve, Julia, and guest host Sam Adams are off to races with F1:The Movie, the new Brad Pitt racing vehicle featuring lots of racing vehicles. Is the thrill ride more than the sum of its sports movie cliches, high-octane action sequences, and perpetually handsome movie-star? Does the answer even matter?

Next, they’re joined by Slate senior supervising producer Daisy Rosario to decode the particularly British charms of Taskmaster, the UK panel/game-show now in its 19th season. Finally, what’s more fun to pick apart than a best of list? Dana Stevens hops in to dissect the New York Times’s 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century interactive feature.

In an exclusive Plus bonus episode, the topic is: sex! Specifically, the hosts discuss the status—and seeming decline—of sex in Hollywood movies.

Endorsements:

Sam: Drinking the anise-flavored aperitif pastis, the French brand Henri Bardouin is a good one to try.

Julia: The delicious Los Angeles restaurant Tomat in the most unlikely of locales: a strip mall by LAX International Airport.

Steve: The album Cunningham Bird by Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham and the song Sara by Fleetwood Mac.

Dana: The production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It available to stream on National Theatre at Home.

Our Panelist’s Top Ten(ish) Movies of the 21st Century:

Dana:

4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days

The Act of Killing

Atanarjuat (The Fast Runner)

Bright Star

Children of Men

Grizzly Man

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Moonlight

There Will Be Blood

Julia:

I’m Still Here

Mean Girls

Get Out

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Zombieland

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Erin Brockovich

The Act of Killing

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Sam:

In the Mood for Love

The Act of Killing

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Gleaners and I

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

A Serious Man

It’s Such a Beautiful Day

The New World

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

The Death of Stalin

Stephen:

Anora

Spotlight

Toni Erdmann

The Lives of Others

Paddington 2

Meyerowitz Stories

Spirited Away

Get Out

There Will Be Blood

Mulholland Drive

Parasite

A Separation



